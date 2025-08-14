'AITA for not paying for the cost of my plate at a wedding that I won't be attending?'

There are still about five weeks until the wedding. I ended the relationship partly because I did not want to be in the wedding photos and cause people to feel bad when they looked back at them.

I am returning everything Joe left at my apartment, except for a few things he said I could keep. I also offered to pay for my plane ticket and my half of the hotel stay as a good-faith gesture. This comes to over $400, which is almost everything I have in savings.

Today, Joe contacted me and asked if I could pay another $125 on top of that to offset Meg’s costs for my plate and other reception expenses. He said that because the wedding is so close and deposits have been paid to vendors, I should cover my portion.