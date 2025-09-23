'AITA for not wanting to pay for decorations and being okay living in a concrete box?'

They insisted that we should all go shopping for decorations together and said that because I also use the common area, I should contribute. I still refused because I genuinely have no interest in decorating. I also said that I didn’t want to spend extra money on it.

Working 20 hours a week, I can pay my own rent and utilities and still have some fun money left over. My parents are gracious enough to cover the remainder of my tuition after scholarships, along with food and other expenses.

Somehow my roommates came to the conclusion that because I recently bought some clothes from the mall and because my parents still support me, I should have plenty of money to spend. For context, they are both independent adults and pay for everything themselves.