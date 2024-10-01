'AITA for refusing to do my dad's job and pay for my little brother's college tuition?'

I feel guilty because my brother has nothing to do with this, but at the same time, I just started my career and am trying to build a life of my own. AITA for saying no to helping pay for my brother’s education?

OP responded to some of the top comments:

SushiGuacDNA says:

NTA. Good for you. It is crazy for your dad to expect you to do HIS job for him. You never "saved up" for your brother's school either, but more to the point, it was never even your responsibility to do that.