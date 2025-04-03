'AITA for not covering my friend's portion of the bill when she ordered double everybody else?'

consiscranberry writes:
So a group of friends and I went out to eat after our midterm. It was a casual place where you pay at the end, and everyone was ordering whatever they wanted. I got something small as usual because I’m trying to save some cash.
I had water and a basic pasta that was on special. A few others did the same. But one of my friends ordered an appetizer, a big entrée, and dessert, and she got a drink too. No judgment—she can do her—but it definitely added up.
When the check came, she suddenly said, “Let’s just split it evenly.” I was like, what? I thought we were all paying for what we ordered. She said it would be easier and that it’s “what we always do,” which is not true, by the way.
I told her I only brought enough for what I ate, plus a tip. She rolled her eyes and said it’s not that deep and that I was being cheap over a few bucks. But it wasn’t a few bucks—it would have almost doubled what I was planning to spend.
I didn’t budge and paid for my stuff only. My other friends didn't care and split the bill evenly. Now she’s being super passive and told our other friend that I embarrassed her in front of everyone and made her look greedy. But she assumed we’d cover part of her extra food without even asking. AITA?
Individual_Ad_9213 says:
NTA. Like you, I hate it when people order big and then assume everyone will split the bill evenly. The best way to deal with this is to announce, at the very start, that everyone should keep track of their own expenses so that they can pay what they owe at the end.
OP responded:
Good idea. Should have just say it before ordering because I thought everyone will just order their own and pay their own bill.
NalaIDGAF20 says:
NTA. You didn't make your friend look greedy, she made herself look greedy. She knew exactly what she was doing. She's just mad that someone didn't blindly fall into her trap. Don't put up with her nonsense.
OP responded:
Yeah, I think she tried to put some pressure on so some people would just be down to pay evenly. But for me, I was like nah!