'AITA for not covering my friend's portion of the bill when she ordered double everybody else?'

I told her I only brought enough for what I ate, plus a tip. She rolled her eyes and said it’s not that deep and that I was being cheap over a few bucks. But it wasn’t a few bucks—it would have almost doubled what I was planning to spend.

I didn’t budge and paid for my stuff only. My other friends didn't care and split the bill evenly. Now she’s being super passive and told our other friend that I embarrassed her in front of everyone and made her look greedy. But she assumed we’d cover part of her extra food without even asking. AITA?

OP responded to some of the top comments.

Individual_Ad_9213 says: