'AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend's portion of a vacation after she quit her job?'

I told her it was irresponsible to quit without having something else lined up, especially knowing we had already committed to an expensive vacation. She started crying and said I wasn’t being supportive. She also pointed out that I lived in her apartment for three months rent-free last year after my lease expired, which is true, although I did all the grocery shopping and cooked most nights.

My mom thinks Sarah is using her mental health as an excuse to make me feel guilty. Sarah’s best friend messaged me saying I’m being cruel and that Sarah is going through a hard time. Sarah also implied that if I don’t pay for the trip, I’m showing that I don’t see a future with her and we might as well break up.