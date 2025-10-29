'AITA for telling my father I'm not paying for my sibling's hospital bills?'

I eventually got us in a place where we are now living comfortably, and my mother doesn't have to work again because i can provide, and my brother can enroll in a private school.

About last week, my dad suddenly contacted us again after all those years that he disappeared. He said he was sorry, and that he was immature. He introduced his new "wife" to us.. or as i like to call it, glorified mistress because his marriage to my mom was never dissolved.

He introduced me to his kid with his new "wife", the kid tried to call me an older sister. I told him he's not my brother, he's a stranger to me.

Just this morning, my dad called.. he was begging me for money. His kid just got dengue, and their hospital bills are already piling up.