'AITA for telling my father I'm not paying for my sibling's hospital bills?'

So for context, I'm in SEA (South East Asia) and i live in a country where there's no divorce (You can probably already guess where i live). So i apologize in advance if my English is a bit messy, and if I'll misspell a few things
My father and my mother got married when my mom was 20, my father was 25. They got married because my mom is well, already pregnant with me. When me and my younger brother were 10 and 7, my dad left us.. he said he wasn't happy anymore and that the marriage shouldn't have happened because they rushed into it.
I never heard from him since, only when a few of his relatives would visit.. My mom since then raised us, she would work multiple jobs.. a caregiver at weekdays, and do laundry for other people at weekends to provide for us.
When i graduated from college, i took a job at a call center for 2 years.. then used those experiences to apply for a virtual assistant position since the exchange of dollars to my currency is a lot.
I eventually got us in a place where we are now living comfortably, and my mother doesn't have to work again because i can provide, and my brother can enroll in a private school.
About last week, my dad suddenly contacted us again after all those years that he disappeared. He said he was sorry, and that he was immature. He introduced his new "wife" to us.. or as i like to call it, glorified mistress because his marriage to my mom was never dissolved.
He introduced me to his kid with his new "wife", the kid tried to call me an older sister. I told him he's not my brother, he's a stranger to me.
Just this morning, my dad called.. he was begging me for money. His kid just got dengue, and their hospital bills are already piling up.
i told him no, he and his wife can figure s out.. like he forced my mom to do when he left for them, and that I don't have any other sibling.
My mom told me that i was a bit harsh, and that I should help.. because they're still family. But i just can't bring myself to forgive my father and his new family, for the things they took from me, my mom and my actual younger brother. So, AITA?
Also for those wondering, my mom couldn't pay for both mine and my younger brother's tuition. So he had to put his studies on pause, until i graduated college and can finally help with the bills.
F that. The hospital isn’t going to turf the boy out to die.
Why is the kid in the hospital for dengue? Normally it’s a stat at home illness.
Dengue here in my country is deadly, I'm not sure if it's because of the climate but dengue here makes your platelets drop fast, you're in high fever 42c would be the lowest at minimum.. vomiting.. so yes people are admitted to the hospital
According to the WHO the death rate for dengue in the Philippines is quite low. Did your dad tell you that? Don't you think it's odd that you haven't heard from him in ages and "suddenly" he pops back up and then coincidentally, a week later, needs money for a "medical emergency"? You're being scammed
Tell your father he can use all the money he didn't give your mother to support his other children (you and your brother). NTA