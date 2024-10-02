'AITA for not paying for my sister's therapy after she ruined my wedding?'

The whole vibe turned awkward, and my husband’s family was just… shocked. People started leaving early, and I spent the rest of the night trying to put out fires instead of enjoying what was supposed to be our special day.

Now, weeks later, my parents say my sister is struggling with her mental health (no kidding), and they want me to pay for her therapy. Their reasoning is that since I’m the “successful” one, I should help out, and it would show that I’m a good sister.

But like, she ruined my wedding! I don’t think I should have to foot the bill for her meltdown. I’m still angry about the whole thing, and honestly, I feel like she owes me an apology first.