'AITA for not paying for my sister's therapy after she ruined my wedding?'

Expert-Letterhead612 writes:
Okay, so here’s the deal. My (29F) wedding was supposed to be the best day of my life, right? You know the drill—months of planning, stress, money, all that stuff. My sister (25F) was my maid of honor, and she’s always had a flair for drama. But I figured she could keep it together for one day. Spoiler alert: she didn’t.
Fast forward to the big day. Everything's going smoothly until the reception. My sister gets wasted—like, falling-over, crying, causing-a-scene wasted. She starts ranting about how I “always get everything” and how my wedding is just another example of me being the "golden child." In front of all my guests. Including my in-laws.
It gets worse. She actually grabs the mic during the speeches and starts going off about her “struggles” and how it’s not fair that I’m happily married while she’s single. At my wedding.
The whole vibe turned awkward, and my husband’s family was just… shocked. People started leaving early, and I spent the rest of the night trying to put out fires instead of enjoying what was supposed to be our special day.
Now, weeks later, my parents say my sister is struggling with her mental health (no kidding), and they want me to pay for her therapy. Their reasoning is that since I’m the “successful” one, I should help out, and it would show that I’m a good sister.
But like, she ruined my wedding! I don’t think I should have to foot the bill for her meltdown. I’m still angry about the whole thing, and honestly, I feel like she owes me an apology first.
But my parents think I’m being cold-hearted and that it’s my responsibility to support her. They’re pressuring me hard, but I just don’t think it’s fair to ask me to pay for something she clearly needs to take accountability for. So, AITA?
BlueGreen_1956 :
NTA. It seems your sister is not your only problem. Tell your parents one firm "no" and then refuse to discuss it anymore.
OP responded:
I think you’re right. I just need to say no and stop letting them guilt-trip me.
Square-Sprinkles4090 says:
NTA. She’s not your responsibility. If anything why aren’t your parents helping her?
OP responded:
Honestly, no idea. They’re acting like it’s all on me just because I’m “more stable” or whatever. But it feels like they’re just passing the responsibility instead of dealing with it themselves.