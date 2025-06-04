'AITA for refusing when my sister asked my wife to pay for her wedding but not attend?'

"AITA for refusing to help my sister pay for her wedding after she didn’t invite my wife?"

Ecstatic_General3710 writes:

I (30M) have been married to my wife (28F) for three years, together for seven. My sister (33F) is getting married this summer. We've always had a rocky relationship, but I thought we were in a better place recently.

A few weeks ago, she sent out wedding invites. I got one addressed only to me, with no mention of my wife. At first, I thought it was a mistake, but when I asked her about it, she said, "I just want a small wedding with people I’m close to. I don’t really know your wife that well, and I want to feel comfortable at my own wedding."