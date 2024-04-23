'AITA for not paying for my sister's wedding because she uninvited me to invite my ex?'

My sister wants me to pay for her wedding but doesn't want me to be there.

Remarkable-Sample122 writes:

My sister, "Emily," is getting married soon. We've been close our whole lives, until my recent breakup with my ex, "Chris." Chris and I were together for 5 years, and it was serious. We split up three months ago because Chris decided to pursue a career opportunity overseas, and I wasn't willing to move.

Now, Emily and Chris have always gotten along, but I never imagined she'd take his side over mine. Yesterday, I got the shock of my life. Emily calls me up and casually mentions that she has invited Chris to the wedding – as a groomsmen!

Worse still, she tells me that because of the 'limited guest list,' I am not invited anymore. Her reasoning? She thinks my presence alongside Chris would create drama and ruin her day.