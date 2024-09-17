'AITA for refusing to pay for my sister's wedding after she lied about her finances?'

Long story short, I agreed to help, even though it meant dipping into my own savings. She promised that this would be her last financial request and assured me that her budget was tight but manageable.

Fast forward to last week: I found out through a mutual friend that my sister had actually saved a significant amount of money on her own and had been misrepresenting her financial situation to our immediate family (me, mom, and dad, who are all pitching in).

Before anyone asks if I’m sure, yes, I am. Part of the money I gave her was supposed to help cover hotel costs for guests (which is normal in my culture, for anyone wondering), and I found out from a mutual friend that the hotel rooms were actually $110 per night... but she had told me they were $200. That’s a big difference!