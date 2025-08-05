'AITA for refusing to pay rent at my uncle's house after they took me in for two years?'

Soft_Chapter_7609 writes:
I (18F) have been living at my uncle Adam's (49M) and aunt Melissa's (47F) house for two years. This happened after the sudden passing of my parents. When they took me in, they were pretty relaxed with me for a few weeks and then returned to their usual ways.
They were a little strict, but nothing too extreme. There were some rules that were different from what I was used to, but nothing ended up being a big deal. A few weeks ago, my uncle and aunt sat me down and asked me to start paying rent, including a little backlog (though they said I could take my time on that). I told them I couldn’t do that because I simply couldn’t afford it.
All the money I was saving was going toward my college fund, and having to cover two years of back rent plus monthly payments going forward would basically wipe that out. Adam and Melissa just shrugged and told me to figure it out as best I could.
This morning at breakfast, I told them I would be staying with my boyfriend Elias (19M). He and his parents invited me to move in after hearing about the situation. They have a two-story house with two free rooms and told me I could have whichever one I wanted. Elias and I have been dating for three and a half years, and I’ve stayed at his family’s house many times over the years.
As I was packing, Adam and Melissa came into my room and told me I wasn’t allowed to go. They are extremely conservative Christians and said it would look bad. They also said I owed them something for the years they took care of me.
They really were great during the two years I stayed with them, very comforting and kind people. But I just don’t want to give up my college dreams. I’m at Elias’ house now, and honestly, I feel bad, like I deserted them. They really were fantastic to me. AITA?
embopbopbopdoowop says:
Conservative Christians who think you ‘owe’ them for taking you in as an orphan. Such Christan. Much generous. Such wow. NTA.
Typical_Self_7990 says:
NTA. They are not fantastic people. They asked an orphan to backpay "rent," which wasn't agreed upon or indicated that would be expected. Did your parents leave you anything? I would check with other family that they didn't take it from you.
Look, I'm okay with charging adult kids who are working a nominal amount to contribute to the household. But backpay is next level. Absolutely, do not give up in your college fund!
Electrical-Dingo-856 says:
They were probably receiving money to help with your upkeep and costs That may have stopped due to you turning 18, so they need to get that money from somewhere else.
ZealousidealDiet7312 says:
They probably received government benefits from your parents for you. Check into it. You were entitled to benefits from Social Security until you turned 18. I bet they already received "payment," and now that you are 18 and payments have stopped they want the money to keep coming in.