"AITA for refusing to pay rent at my uncle's house after they took me in for two years?"

Soft_Chapter_7609 writes:

I (18F) have been living at my uncle Adam's (49M) and aunt Melissa's (47F) house for two years. This happened after the sudden passing of my parents. When they took me in, they were pretty relaxed with me for a few weeks and then returned to their usual ways.

They were a little strict, but nothing too extreme. There were some rules that were different from what I was used to, but nothing ended up being a big deal. A few weeks ago, my uncle and aunt sat me down and asked me to start paying rent, including a little backlog (though they said I could take my time on that). I told them I couldn’t do that because I simply couldn’t afford it.