'AITA for not agreeing to pick up my niece at 3 AM no questions asked?'

I said no, which seemed to stop everyone in their tracks, so I clarified that yes, I would pick her up, but there would absolutely be questions. I said it would be crazy not to have questions.

Sam said I was not allowed to ask questions and that it was none of my business. Julie was glaring at me and muttering something under her breath to my sister that I could not hear.

I explained my reasoning. The boonies are more than half an hour away, and there is no public transport that goes there. If Sam were at the boonies at 3 AM, setting aside the fact that she should not be there, she would not have gone alone. That means there would be another child involved. She also does not have any friends old enough to drive yet, so someone would have had to take them there.