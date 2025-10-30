"AITA for refusing to praise my friend for buying a skirt for his Halloween costume?"

After about an hour of back and forth, I ended up saying “good job” just to move on. He definitely knew I didn’t mean it. I don’t think I was wrong. I feel that if buying the skirt made him feel that bad, he shouldn’t have done it, or he should have dealt with his insecurity instead of looking for praise from me for buying a basic item of clothing.

Where I might have been the AH is in how I handled it. I could have just validated his feelings and moved on instead of spending an hour arguing about a skirt. Because while I didn’t care about the skirt, he clearly did. Was I the AH?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

CorrectAdhesiveness9 says: