'AITA for refusing to quit my passion hobby for my new GF cause it worries her?'

atomcourt writes:
I've been with my girlfriend for about six months now, and things have been going pretty well. Last month, we even went on a vacation that was paid for entirely from my sports betting winnings. I've been sports betting for years, and I always keep it within a $200 a month budget. Sometimes I win more than that, and sometimes I lose, but I never go over my limit.
Recently, my girlfriend found out how much I bet each month and asked me to stop completely. She says it's a waste of money and that she's worried I might develop a gambling problem.
I tried to explain that I've been doing this for years without any issues and that it's just a hobby for me. I never bet more than I can afford to lose, and I always keep it within my budget. Plus, it paid for our vacation, which we both enjoyed a lot.
She argues that the vacation doesn't justify the potential risks and that she would feel more comfortable if I stopped altogether. I understand her concerns, but I feel like I'm being asked to give up something I enjoy and have been doing responsibly for a long time. It's not like I'm gambling away our rent money or anything.
I've tried to compromise by suggesting I could reduce my monthly budget or take a break for a while, but she insists that I need to quit completely. Now, things are getting tense between us, and I'm starting to feel resentful. I don't want this to become a bigger issue, but I also don't want to give up something I enjoy and manage responsibly.
Am I the a%@^ole for refusing to quit sports betting despite my girlfriend's concerns? Should I stand my ground or give in to her demands for the sake of our relationship?
Here are the top comments:
EyeDissTroyKnotSeas says:
NAH (No A^@$ole Here). She doesn't want to date a gambler, you don't want to stop gambling. Simple incompatibility.
leeeeeechy says:
Unless she keeps pushing it, NAH. I understand both you not wanting to stop and her not accepting a gambling hobby, that would be a deal-breaker for many people. Both of you need to decide whether your preference is something you can compromise on for the relationship. If not, you are simply incompatible and that’s fine.
LittleMiss1985 says:
NTA six months is a pretty short amount of time to invest before learning the person you’re dating isn’t right for you. No shade to her, y’all just don’t sound compatible.
Iloveitguy says:
NTA: you're under no obligation to stop doing something you enjoy but on the same side of the coin she's under no obligation to stay with someone who could at somepoint break their rule and end up doing something stupid.
Duartvas says:
I would never trust a gambler's control capacity. You are NTA for refusing to change, and she won't be an a%@*ole if she decides to leave you.
