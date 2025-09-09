'AITA for not remaking a gift for a friend because she keeps losing it?'

Throwawaybff418566 writes:
My best friend, Lily (23F), and I (22F) have been best friends for four years. I have a knack for handmade gifts, especially crochet and knitting. Two months ago, I crocheted a personalized name tag keychain for Lily at her request as a birthday gift. I designed and made the pattern from scratch. I’m usually very meticulous with handmade gifts because I want them to be sturdy and long lasting.
Lily was thrilled when she received it and even showed it off to our friends. About a month later, she texted me, devastated that she had lost it, and sent me a photo of the broken clasp that was supposed to hold the keychain together.
I accepted that it was probably my poor craftsmanship and the materials I had used. She asked me to make an identical replacement, and I agreed. This time I bought better materials, tested the clasp and chain for durability, and even used pliers to check the strength.
I ended up making two new ones: one for her to carry and one for her to keep as a sentimental display at home. I told her these were the best I could make and asked her to take care of them properly, which she promised she would. But just last week, she came to me in tears again, saying she had lost the replacement and had also misplaced the display one somewhere at home.
I know she can be clumsy, but she usually does not lose things this often. I took responsibility the first time, but I told her the second loss was her responsibility. She asked me to make another, and I refused.
Three of the same gift being lost in such a short period felt unreasonable. Around the same time, I had made two other crochet gifts, a keychain and a small plush toy, for family and a friend. Both of those gifts are still intact and well cared for.
I asked Lily if she was actually cherishing the gift like she said she would. That turned into a big argument where she called me stingy and cheap, saying I had the materials but was refusing to remake it. My reasoning is that it feels like a waste of time and resources to make something again if it will likely just get lost.
On one hand, I could remake it, but on the other hand, I do not want to waste materials on gifts for people who do not take care of them. So I wonder, am I in the wrong for refusing to remake the gift, or am I justified?
OleMarge says:
NTA. You went above and beyond replacing the keychain the first time! For Lily to ask for additional replacements because she was careless seems unreasonable and entitled.
Hina74656 says:
Maybe she sold your gift...
BookishBabeee says:
She called you stingy when she’s the one throwing away your time and effort? Nah. That’s entitlement talking.
afwaefsegs9397 says:
You already remade it twice and even gave her a backup. I think at this point its on her to stop losing them. NTA.