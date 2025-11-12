"AITA for not replying to my ex after he broke up with me?"

Ill-Breakfast-1879 writes:

I (29F) was broken up with by my ex (30M) about a month ago. He ended things because he said we were “incompatible.” Basically, I had a boundary that I was clear about from day one, and he told me he couldn’t commit to it anymore. He said there was no way to fix it unless one of us changed our core beliefs, and that he wouldn’t want that either. So I agreed.

He said he wanted to stay friends, but I told him no. I said it would blur the lines and probably just turn toxic. I told him I needed time to heal before even considering friendship in the future. He said he understood, and we have been in no contact since.