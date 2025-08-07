'AITA for deciding I won't attend any more events with my in-laws and not telling them?'

My mother-in-law doesn’t even greet me on the phone and has never made me feel welcome. In-laws are clearly treated as second-class. I’m also furious about how she treats her son. During his own birthday party, she mocked him, laughing and saying he’s lazy and never wants to go anywhere. I was the only one who stood up for him, because I know it deeply hurt him that his sister wasn’t there, and the criticism hurt him too.