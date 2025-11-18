'AITA for telling my sister, I won't share a bedroom with her boyfriend?'

Vegetable-Midnight47 writes:
I will try to keep this short. I am 17 and live with my mom and my older sister who is 19. We live in a two bedroom apartment, which means my sister and I share a bedroom. My sister has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 19, for almost a year. I genuinely like him and have no issue with him.
He is nice to me and my mom and treats my sister very well. About a month ago my sister asked my mom if her boyfriend could move in with us. He lives in a different state and would be moving here to get away from his toxic family and to attend college. My mom agreed as long as the two of them paid a certain amount each month for rent.
This is where the problems started. At first my sister agreed that she and her boyfriend would move into the living room. They would get dividers and take half of the large living room. I agreed because it is extremely uncomfortable for me, as a 17 year old, to have to share a room with my sister and her boyfriend.
I also feel like I should not have to give up my living space for something I did not get to have a say in. But after deciding he was moving here, my sister changed her mind. She said it would be fine if we all shared a room. I told her I did not feel comfortable. We argued about it and she would not budge.
My mom has offered solutions, such as my sister moving her bedroom setup into the living room as long as my sister and her boyfriend pay for the things she would need. This would be about 400 dollars worth of portable closets and dividers. My sister argued that this was not fair because they are already paying about 250 dollars a month for rent each.
Anyway, my sister is not budging on leaving the room and neither am I. I get that she is paying rent, so they kind of have a claim to the room, but I feel like I also have a right to it as a minor who does not really have a say in my living situation. They could move out if they wanted to, while I cannot. So am I the a**hole for wanting my room, or am I being a brat?
I know I just posted this, but I opened my computer and saw the notifications. I want to clarify that my mom is looking for a bigger place to rent, and I know my sister's boyfriend would never do anything to me. I still do not want to share a room with him even if it is only for a couple of months. Our room is super small and my sister and I practically sleep mattress to mattress.
I wanted to say thank you for all your support and I am sorry for not answering many comments. I thought this was going to be a situation where I would get dragged in the comment section. I am going to talk to my mom and sister during dinner tonight about the sleeping arrangements and will try to update you all if I figure out how.
JohnRedcornMassage says:
NTA. You’re a minor first and foremost. You don’t have any other options. Moving a man into your bedroom where you change and sleep and are generally vulnerable is absolutely ridiculous. I guarantee that this will quickly turn into YOU sleeping in the living room ‘to give them privacy’ or some other BS excuse. Hold your ground. If you give them an inch, you’ll lose everything!
Evening_Army_3916 says:
NTA threaten to call CPS your a minor being exposed to a relationship that makes you uncomfortable! Your mom needs to put you first not the rent money and I’m so sorry that’s horrible for you and puts you at risk! You don’t know him like that your mom and sister should be ashamed of themselves stressing you out to feel unsafe!
Illustrious-Onion329 says:
You absolutely should not be sharing a room with your sister’s boyfriend. Your mom should be stepping into this argument and not leave it up to the two of you to fight over. Could you share a room with your mom?
JellyfishSolid2216 says:
NTA. You are a minor. It is absolutely inappropriate for you to be sharing a bedroom with a man, especially an unrelated one. If your sister tries to force it, remind her AND your mom of this and that you will tell every adult in your school until the authorities are on your door.