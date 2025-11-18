'AITA for telling my sister, I won't share a bedroom with her boyfriend?'

I also feel like I should not have to give up my living space for something I did not get to have a say in. But after deciding he was moving here, my sister changed her mind. She said it would be fine if we all shared a room. I told her I did not feel comfortable. We argued about it and she would not budge.

My mom has offered solutions, such as my sister moving her bedroom setup into the living room as long as my sister and her boyfriend pay for the things she would need. This would be about 400 dollars worth of portable closets and dividers. My sister argued that this was not fair because they are already paying about 250 dollars a month for rent each.