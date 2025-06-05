'AITA for refusing to let my neighbor charge his Tesla using my electricity?'

I texted our neighbor to say we did not want any money until the electrician had confirmed whether he was using our outlet. Tonight, our landlord texted us and said he was going to start sending us $20 per month to cover the electric usage.

My partner texted both of them and said we do not want any money; we want our neighbor to stop using our outlet. Our neighbor replied that ours was the only outdoor outlet. My partner asked why it had to be an outdoor outlet.

The landlord replied that using an indoor outlet would require a cracked window, which would be energy inefficient. (Our neighbor keeps his windows open all day, every day. We live in California. Even if it were hot, there are solutions. He could use a flat extension cord or add weather stripping to seal the window.)