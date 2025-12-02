'AITA for not sharing my half of my cruise credits with my girlfriend?'

I booked a 7 day cruise with my girlfriend and I told her I would pay the cost of it to make up for a previous thing I wronged her on. On the cruise, there are gratuities that are more or less “mandatory” to pay to the tune of about $110. We had not talked about me paying for that.
As part of a promotion with booking the cruise, I got $150 credit that could be used for any purchase on the ship. In addition, I used a credit card (Amex Platinum) which I pay $700 a year for, but which gave me an additional $200 credit, for a total of $350.
I told her that I had credits and I would pay for the cost of her gratuities and I sent her the money. While I was at guest services, she found out that I actually had $350 and got very upset that I was “hiding” this from her. She demanded that I give her half of my credits.
Her reasoning was that we are a couple and this was a cruise I was supposed to share half of everything. I argued that I pay a lot of money to get my extra $200 credit and I was already covering every obligatory cost for the cruise, like I had agreed to.
AITA for not splitting the extra money I received? My opinion was that I was entitled to the entire amount and she should not have felt like the money for the tip was hers, since I paid the cost of the cruise anyway.
Objective-Bug-1941 says:
Gratuities are part of the cost of the cruise, even if they are "extra" on top of what you already pre-paid, so if you were treating her to a trip to make up for a wrongdoing, then you need to pay for the gratuities, too. As for the on-board ship credit that came from AMEX, that's not really part of paying for the cruise, so that's yours, not hers.
ESH. You because you said you would pay for everything for the cruise but forgot about gratuities for the hardworking ships crew and going back on your word to your GF to pay for the trip. Her because your AMEX benefits are yours.
Academic_404 says:
YTA. Just break up.
PadLakeEagle847 says:
Given current context, YTA. The base-line cost of a cruise should include the gratuities and port fees/taxes. Anything additional, that's between the two of you to work out, but based on this, I would say those days are limited.
downtocowtown says:
NTA, but you two need to have a conversation about what your expectations are for spending within the relationship and splitting finances because this kind of stuff is exhausting.