'AITA for not sharing my half of my cruise credits with my girlfriend?'

Her reasoning was that we are a couple and this was a cruise I was supposed to share half of everything. I argued that I pay a lot of money to get my extra $200 credit and I was already covering every obligatory cost for the cruise, like I had agreed to.

AITA for not splitting the extra money I received? My opinion was that I was entitled to the entire amount and she should not have felt like the money for the tip was hers, since I paid the cost of the cruise anyway.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Objective-Bug-1941 says: