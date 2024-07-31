'AITA for not sharing my inheritance because my grandma hated her children but liked me?'

My great-grandfather made a deal with his boss to pay off his debts if my grandma married the boss's son. My grandma obviously didn't want to do it but was emotionally manipulated into accepting, and she never went to college.

My grandma had my dad shortly after she got married and became trapped raising her two stepsons and her own sons. Her dad and other male relatives never stopped coming to her husband for money, and he would lord it over her all the time while being a terrible husband to her.

The only thing that her husband did well was making sure that she was taken care of financially before and after his passing. Almost everything was in her name after he passed, but it didn't stop my uncles and dad from trying to siphon money away for themselves.