'AITA for not sharing my SOP's with my employer because they're trying to fire me?'

camyourbaby writes:
So, I’ve been working remotely since I had my kid, and about a year ago, I landed a role at this company. They were initially hiring for a managerial position, but that spot was already filled. However, they offered me a competitive salary for another role, so I took it. The training was smooth, the workload manageable, and everything seemed fine.
Then my current supervisor quit, and a new one came in. This guy’s a bit stern and not very friendly, but I could deal with it. Things took a turn when he started piling on tasks. I still managed to finish everything within 8 hours, but he’d constantly ask, “What’s taking so long?”
He’d bug me about my process, and when I explained it, he’d suggest his own methods, which often didn’t work. When his approach failed, he’d shift the blame to me, saying I needed to improve.
So, I stepped up. I worked more efficiently and developed my own processes—still effective but no longer following their SOPs to the letter. It worked better, saved time, and produced great results.
That’s when he started pushing for us to use a tracker. This was a deal-breaker for me because I’d been upfront during the interview that I didn’t want to use trackers. Other coworkers felt the same way and voiced their discomfort, but he reassured us it was just for clocking in, nothing detailed. Reluctantly, I continued.
Fast forward, I discovered an even more effective way to handle tasks using a tool. My results were noticeable, and suddenly, my supervisor got interested. But instead of directly asking me about my process, he went behind my back, asking my coworkers to shadow me or figure it out. They even sent me a Google Form with questions about my methods—basically trying to extract my process without saying it outright.
At first, I didn’t mind because I thought it might help the company. But now, I’m hesitant to share. It feels like they’re fishing for a way to make my role easily replaceable. During a call, one coworker pressed me about my process again. I jokingly asked, “Am I going to be replaced with this tool if I tell you this?” and their response was, “I’m not so sure yet.”
Disclaimer: I’ve worked with several startups before and built SOPs for them for free. I’m usually happy to contribute and share, but this company is already well-established. If not for how my supervisor has been acting, I’d share without hesitation. His behavior is the main reason I’m skeptical now. Would I be the a%#$ole if I refuse to share my process with the company?
soulforsoles22 says:
NTA. No obligation. Is it in your contract? If not, they are SOL with getting that info. Protect yourself, OP. CYA (Cover your a%@).
OP responded:
Thank you for the support and advice! You’re absolutely right! it's not in my contract, and I’ve been feeling uneasy about how this whole situation has been handled. I’m all for contributing to the team and improving processes, but the lack of direct communication from my supervisor and the way they’ve gone about trying to extract information feels off.
I’ve made significant contributions in the past, even creating an SOP for another task without being asked, because the work environment felt supportive and respectful. This situation, though, just doesn’t sit right with me. I appreciate the reminder to CYA.. I'll definitely make sure to document everything moving forward and protect myself.
Lilyy_Shine says:
No, you wouldn’t be the AH. Your supervisor is acting shady and trying to undermine you. You’ve put in the work and deserve to protect your methods. Trust your gut.
OP responded:
Thank you! and just now my coworker messaged me again for another set of Q&A. I'm considering leaving now.
anvilwalrusden says:
NAH, in my opinion, because it’s just a commercial question. But as for the commercial question, if they paid you as an employee and you found a better way to do something, they own it and it is not within your rights to withhold it from them. If you’re a contractor, however, there is a question about ownership of process inventions that is settled by the terms of your contract with them.
I have also worked at places where crappy supervisors arrived and attempted to figure out the magic sauce of a better employee in the hopes of replacing them with blindly obedient morons who can’t invent better ways to do things. I agree that that is a crap place to work.
Under such circumstances I would (and will neither confirm nor deny that I have) document the procedure in a precisely, objectively true way (without any detail about your impressions or observations), laboriously and in exquisite detail. If it turns out to be a 285 step process, well, what a shame. While doing that I’d look for a job, ideally with the competition.
OP responded:
Thanks for your thoughts! I agree that if I’m an employee, they technically own the processes I create, which is why I’ve always been willing to share my ideas and improvements when asked. It’s just frustrating that this time, the approach to getting that information has felt more like a power play than a genuine interest in improvement.
The way my supervisor has been handling things, bypassing me and going through my coworkers, definitely raises some red flags for me. It’s hard to keep a positive outlook when the environment feels less about teamwork and more about control.
I do like your suggestion of documenting everything carefully, though. It’s a good way to protect myself and make sure I’m doing things the right way. I’m also seriously considering looking for other opportunities where my contributions are valued and respected. It’s just unfortunate that things have gotten to this point.