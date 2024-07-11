'AITA for letting my son break my father's vase? I offered to pay for it and he said no!'

"AITA for telling my father to get over the vase my son broke?"

Inevitable-Fox7946 writes:

When I was a teenager, my father bought a large glass vase, which he filled with wine corks. For years, it stayed on top of a small table in the living room. My family visits him monthly for lunch. Last October, my son was running around my father's living room and accidentally knocked the table over, which caused the vase to fall and break.

I immediately apologized and offered to buy a new vase. My husband and I also cleaned everything up. My father declined my offer to replace it. At the time, he said he understood it was an accident and was just glad my son hadn't gotten hurt (he was two years old at the time, and there was a lot of glass on the floor).