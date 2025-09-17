'AITA for refusing to see my twin sister because she took my ex's side in the breakup?'

She just wanted me to chase her and fight for her. I said that was never going to happen and called it childish, which made my sister angry. Soon after, my ex told me she didn’t want us to break up and was upset that I didn’t try to win her back. I reminded her she had said she wanted someone else, and she told me I knew that wasn’t true. She said she just wanted me to fight for the relationship and be that kind of boyfriend.

In June, she actually started dating another guy. My sister kept telling me about them and saying it was my fault. I disagreed and mostly ignored her. After a few weeks of me not caring, she started calling me names like selfish, rude, and dumb.