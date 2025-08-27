'AITA for not starting any traditions with my step and half-siblings for my mom?'

My dad reported that and some other things he knew about him, which led to him losing his job. I don’t know what the other things were. My mom’s husband held a grudge ever since, and when he found out my dad was my dad, he was even more petty about it.

He used to ask me if I realized my dad was a snake and what it was like having a snitch for a dad. He told me he would teach me the ways of the world better than my dad could. In public settings, like at my school plays, he’d try to make me choose him over my dad. I never did, which really annoyed him, so he would make more comments about my dad.