'AITA for not paying my ex-wife to move in with the new guy she's dating?' MAJOR UPDATE

I'm on holiday with the kids this week, and I got a warning that the house alarm was going off. I rang my neighbor, and he went round and said that one of the windows had been smashed and that my other car had had all its windows smashed. I logged into my cameras on the iPad, and sure enough, it was Laddo smashing the car and throwing bricks at the window.

It turns out that after I left, he and my ex had a major talk where she laid out some home truths and expectations. When she didn't like the reaction she got, she ended it. So a couple of days later, he got pissed and came round to my place and smashed it up.