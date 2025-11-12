'AITA for telling my mom she better hope my sister's take care of her if she gets sick?'

She’s always quick to make excuses for my sisters’ bad behavior, especially if they steal from me. Grace calls me names. She calls me a coward or weak, and Mom doesn’t care. My sisters can get kicked out of a birthday party or a friend’s house for their behavior, and she’ll excuse it. But if I breathe in a way that annoys her, she gets angry.

Mom was complaining recently about me working and not “providing for my family.” I got a part-time job last year and have kept it since. She told me my sisters would like a nice Christmas this year and said I should help pay for a pamper day and decorations.