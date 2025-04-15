'AITA for not taking care of my wife's baby despite her begging me to help?'

The affair partner took off three years ago, and since then, my ex-wife has requested that I take an active part in her child's life because I am so involved in our kids' lives. Each and every time she has made this request via the parenting app, I have firmly said no.

She tried to take full custody of our kids because I refused to include her youngest, and a judge told her it did not work like that and I did not have a legal responsibility to her youngest child.

I ended up with primary custody of my children a year ago because my ex-wife made some very bad decisions and not only lost the house she was staying in, but also lost her job, had no savings, and overall was left with next to nothing.