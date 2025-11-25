"AITA for not taking into account my brother's wishes for our wedding date?"

For his kids, my brother would have preferred a date in July or August, but the venue prices increase by fifty percent during that period. He also suggested one of the long weekends in early May, but the weather risk is higher and it could be cold or rainy.

I would be sad if some of my nieces and nephews cannot make it because I love them, but I cannot help feeling annoyed at my brother for making me feel guilty about this. This is our big day, and we want to plan something that feels right for us without having to cater to everyone else's needs. We hoped our closest family would be happy for us instead of complaining. Or am I the one in the wrong for not taking his needs into consideration?