'AITA for not taking my ex-wife to the ER because she has friends who can do it?'

It wasn't a life-or-death situation, but there was blood and she did need stitches. She came back in, freaking out. I told her to go wrap it up and have Lisa take her to the ER. Meanwhile, Lisa had come up to the door to see what the commotion was about. I told Lisa that she needed to take Amy to the ER.

Lisa said she wasn't going to blow off her Craigslist meetup and that I should take her. I said that ER visits weren't part of my role anymore. Lisa accused me of acting petty. I sarcastically asked her why she would want to leave her friend dependent on me. Ultimately, Lisa left for her meetup, and I packed up the kids and dropped off Amy at the ER. I let her find her own way home.