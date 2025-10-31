"AITA for refusing to take my friend’s Halloween pictures at a cemetery?"

I (19F) do photography as a hobby. I have my own camera and equipment, and my friends usually ask me to take their pictures for holidays or fun little shoots. This year, our friend group is going trick-or-treating and then going to a party.

Our group is just four people: me, my boyfriend, and two of my friends who I’ll call A and B. We all thought it would be fun to take photos before we go trick-or-treating. A told me she found the perfect spot to match the aesthetic, a cemetery.

I immediately said I wasn’t comfortable with that. It’s not some old or abandoned place; it’s an active cemetery where people are still being buried and families still visit. I told A that I just didn’t feel right taking pictures there because it felt disrespectful and creepy.