'AITA for not paying for an all out vacation for my girlfriend because I save money?'

"AITA for saying no to taking my girlfriend on holiday (vacation)?"

Glum_Muscle_565 writes:

I (30F) have been with my partner (28F) for 4 years. We’ve had what I thought was a fun relationship, usually taking one or sometimes two holidays a year. They’ve been modest trips; the longest was 10 days in Croatia. My brother had a destination wedding once, and my father paid for both of us to travel and stay there.

There’s a difference in how much we earn and in our backgrounds. She grew up on a council estate, while I grew up comfortable but with a deep fear of spending money. I scrimp and save and only spend when I really need to.