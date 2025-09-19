'AITA for refusing to take my husband back after he left me for another woman?'

He said he made the biggest mistake of his life, that he let temptation ruin a perfect marriage, and that he is a changed man. He begged me to forgive him and even brought my mom into it, asking her to convince me. He said countless times that he would end himself if he could not be with me.

And here is the twist. I do not hate him. Quite the opposite, I still love him. He was the nicest person anybody could ever meet. He cared about me a lot. I am not talking about normal love, but a mutual love. I made a lot of mistakes, and he tried his best to keep our relationship going. My mom thinks I should forgive him because marriage means working through hard times.