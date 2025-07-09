'AITA for being the barrier to my daughter having her dream $80k wedding?'

"AITA for refusing to take out a loan for my daughter's dream wedding?"

Fit-Dimension5501 writes:

My daughter is 26 and getting married next year. She's been planning an elaborate destination wedding in Italy that would cost around $80,000 in total. She's been saving for years and has about $30,000 set aside. We've contributed another $15,000 from what we had saved for wedding expenses.

The problem is that she's still short about $35,000 for everything she wants like the villa rental, catering for 100 guests, photographer, her dress, flowers, and so on. She came to us last week asking if we could take out a personal loan to cover the difference. She says she and her fiancé will pay us back over the next few years.