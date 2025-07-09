'AITA for being the barrier to my daughter having her dream $80k wedding?'

Fit-Dimension5501 writes:
My daughter is 26 and getting married next year. She's been planning an elaborate destination wedding in Italy that would cost around $80,000 in total. She's been saving for years and has about $30,000 set aside. We've contributed another $15,000 from what we had saved for wedding expenses.
The problem is that she's still short about $35,000 for everything she wants like the villa rental, catering for 100 guests, photographer, her dress, flowers, and so on. She came to us last week asking if we could take out a personal loan to cover the difference. She says she and her fiancé will pay us back over the next few years.
My husband thinks we should help her since "it's her special day," and she's always dreamed of this kind of wedding. He's pushing me to agree to the loan, saying we have good credit and can get decent rates.
But I am absolutely against taking on debt for a wedding. We're in our 50s, still paying off our own mortgage, and I want to focus on our retirement savings. I told her she needs to either scale back her plans to fit her budget or find another way to fund it.
Maybe she can have a smaller wedding now and a big celebration later when she can afford it. Am I really the a^&#ole for refusing to go into debt for my daughter's expensive wedding dreams?
cupcakecurlzx says:
No, you're not the ah. It's reasonable to say no to going into debt for a wedding. You’ve already helped a lot. It’s her dream, but she should plan within what she can afford. Your retirement and financial security come first.
Mysterious_Book8747 says:
That’s an insane amount of money already allotted. I wouldn’t want to do a loan for the rest either no.
ArtisticLicence says:
NTA. absolutely don't do it. Do you know how many people are still paying off their wedding after they get divorced. And guests often hate destination weddings She's expecting all her friends and family to fly over there for thousands of dollars? In this economy?
With house prices like they are? You'll need another 5 to 10 grand to get yourselves over there. Unless you're Jeff Bezos rich, destination weddings are tacky in this day and age. Actually destination weddings are also tacky even if you're Jeff Bezos.
Enough-Already-0 says:
Who the f^#k spends $80k on a wedding? That would be far better spent towards the down payment on a house. NTA.