"AITA for not telling my coworker her 'secret' birthday surprise wasn’t a surprise?"

About a week before her birthday, Kelly started acting like she didn’t know anything but was clearly fishing. She even said, “I wonder if anyone’s planning anything… I’d be so surprised,” then winked. A few coworkers told me they felt uncomfortable, like they were being pressured into doing more than what’s normal.

So I finally said, very casually and not unkindly, “Hey, just so you know, I think the team is doing cake and a card like we usually do. We didn’t want you to be disappointed expecting anything bigger.” She got quiet and said, “Oh. Okay.” I figured that was that.