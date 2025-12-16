'AITA for not telling my friend I was invited to a party by people she doesn't like?'

"AITA for not telling my friend I was invited to a party by people she no longer speaks to?"

I’ve been friends with “Kate” for many years. We’re both autistic, so we tend to be very direct with each other and understand things like needing space, being blunt, and occasionally pulling back socially.

About five years ago, Kate had a big falling out with our shared friend group, her roommate, and her boyfriend at the time. She completely cut contact with them, and they no longer speak to her. I still have occasional contact with them.

I might get a text or an invitation to a holiday party or life event one to three times a year. Once in a while I’ll hang out with them, but often I don’t, because even though I crave connection, I also get socially overwhelmed due to my autism.