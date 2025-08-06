'AITA for refusing to translate for my parents because my brother is their favorite?'

Definitely NTA. Tell them in no uncertain terms that you are very happy to help, if you are available. You will not be taking off work or missing important events but if you're free, you look forward to assisting. If they have a problem with this, they can go ahead and be cold. You just need to be prepared for their reaction.

OP resopnded:

Yeah, that's exactly how I'm trying to handle it now. I wanted to help when I can, but I also have my own life and responsabilities. I've missed a lot already and honestly, it's frustrating that they expect me to drop everything every single time. If they get upset, that's on them, I can't keep burning out trying to be their full-time translator and assistant. I just wish my brother would step up too.