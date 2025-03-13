'AITA for refusing to uproot my life and move to take care of my grandmother?'

"AITA for refusing to uproot my life and move home to care for my grandmother?"

Easy_Individual9019 writes:

My grandparents played a huge role in raising my brother and I, as well as my aunt’s two kids. Between her kids, me, and my brother, my grandparents' house was a revolving door of children being dropped off while our parents worked full-time.

As the oldest, I was expected to take on the most responsibility and became my grandmother’s "helper." My grandparents were verbally and emotionally abusive with no boundaries. I spent significant time in their home, constantly being ordered around and reminded how much I owed them.

They lived in the house directly behind my dad’s, so there was no escaping it. If they needed something, they called. If they wanted something done, I was expected to do it. At 22, I was exhausted and moved away.