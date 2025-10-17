'AITA for not wanting to be my half-siblings guardian if something happened to my mom?'

I told her I wasn’t willing to do it either. She asked if there was anything she could offer or promise that would make me reconsider, and I told her no. I said I would be a bad fit for that role anyway.

My mom was really disappointed, but she accepted my answer. Her husband, however, wanted to know why I refused. I told him that I would be a bad fit, and that was all he needed to know. He told me I should agree for the simple fact that no one else in either family is willing, and the kids could end up in foster care.