'I’m planning to shoot my shot with my kid’s teacher tomorrow.' AITA?

I’m just thinking about this poor teacher having to sit through all the rest of the parent teacher conferences for the rest of the day after getting creeped on by a rando dad. Don’t ask people out at work. Wait until you see her again at the bar or something if you have to ask her out.

TinyMachine6735 said:

I would advise NOT asking her out while she is at her work. It is completely possible that she is only pleasant to you because she is at her job and it is a requirement. I think a better move would be to ask her out, outside of her work environment.