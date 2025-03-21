'I'm pregnant for the first time with husband's baby. His daughter from his first marriage is ruining my life.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

It was here that I told him that I was unhappy that he appeared to be bending over backwards for Ava while neglecting Peanut. I raised the issue of hard discipline and drawing rules, and the counsellor will help us out in drawing up fair house rules. Some of them include:

No hitting and no name-calling. Eat whatever is put on your plate, dessert will only be after your meal is finished. Help out with household chores, small things, in exchange for a small allowance.

My husband and I both agreed that we would treat Ava fairly and discipline the same way, and that the same rules for Ava would also apply to our own child. I know we won't be applying similar rules to the baby in its toddlerhood but we feel it's a good guide and it can show.