'AITA for refusing to change my boundaries that I made in family therapy?'

These were mine: I didn’t want to share a bedroom with the boys. I wanted to be able to talk about my mom, spend Mother’s Day with her side of the family, and have photos of her at home. My dad should still make time just for me, and I should be able to have time with just my sister too.

I would treat Kerry like an aunt or something similar, but she wouldn’t be my mom or a parent to me. Her kids would be my stepsiblings, but I would refer to them as step, not just siblings. Rule 4 was talked about the most.