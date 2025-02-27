'AITA for denying a woman another date after discovering she's 4 months pregnant?'

Afterward, Richard was furious with me. He told me that Sara had been cheated on by her husband, and during the divorce, she found out she was pregnant. She didn’t want to keep the baby because she didn’t want to raise it alone, but all her friends, including Richard, persuaded her to keep it, saying that there are plenty of good guys out there who would step up. Richard then told me that the first “good guy” he thought of was me.