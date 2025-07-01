'AITA for refusing to go home to my parents even after they called the cops and CPS?'

At Christmas they would come and bring gifts for cousins and leave me out. My extended family never cared more than my parents did. All my extended family were good for was telling me more about the stuff that happened before I was born or could remember.

When my mom's oldest got married she told my mom I wasn't invited, neither were the steps and dad wasn't welcome either but she guessed she couldn't stop her from bringing him as a plus one. My mom and dad forced me to go anyway and mom's oldest made a point to let it be known I wasn't wanted there. They tried to bring me to a baby shower for her too and her husband would not let me in.