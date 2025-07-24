'My parents gave me a cheap wedding citing 'COVID' but my sister is getting a big one, AITA?'

Fast forward to yesterday. After my little sister got engaged, my family, my wife, and her fiancé went out to celebrate, and the topic of the wedding came up. My mum pulled out the binder and started talking up her wedding, describing all the extravagant things they would do. I didn’t say anything, but I slowly started to realize that it didn’t really make sense that they could afford her wedding and not mine.

When we got home, I confronted my mum, and she dodged the question, saying, “Maybe it’s for the best you had a more intimate wedding, considering the circumstances.” I asked what that meant, and she shrugged me off.