'AITA for refusing to kick out my teenage brother so my girlfriend can move in?'

Sufficient-Cost1685 writes:
I (22M) have been taking care of my little brother (17M) for just over two years since our dad died. Our mom passed away a few years before that. Both of them had very poor health. My brother lives with me and goes to the local high school near my apartment. He had to transfer to the one nearby because my parents lived in a different area.
He works whenever he isn’t in school. During the school year, he holds two part-time jobs, and he works full time in the summer. Even though I took him in, he has a lot of expenses that I just can’t fully cover, and he wants to save up for the future. He shouldn’t have to be in this situation, but that’s just how life has turned out. He’s so young. Life has been really unfair to him, and he’s a good kid.
I’ve been dating my girlfriend for just over a year. She wants to move in with me but doesn’t want to contribute to household expenses. She says I shouldn’t charge her rent because she’s not a tenant and I’m not a landlord. She feels that, as my girlfriend, I should be happy that she wants to live with me and shouldn’t expect her to pay anything.
She also wants me to ask my brother to move out so we can have the space to ourselves. She says she needs more room and has even referred to him as a “freeloader.” That really bothered me, because he’s just a kid, and I’ve taken on the responsibility of being his legal guardian. I told her absolutely not.
I’m seriously thinking about breaking up with her just for suggesting that, but I’m not sure if that’s too extreme. Part of me wonders if I should try to help her understand where I’m coming from.
Icky-Tree-Branch says:
Let me see if I understand this: Your minor, orphaned brother lives with you and works his butt off to pay as much of his own way as he can. Your girlfriend wants you to kick him out and let her move in for free so you can support her… then she calls him the freeloader? Really? No, you’re NTA. But I suspect she’s a hypocrite.
Snackinpenguin says:
He’s your bro, underage and he’s hustling to pay his way. You also said you’re the legal guardian so you’d be an a^# turfing him out now. Girl is wanting to play home… on your dime. Do you really see a future with this girl?
No_Alfalfa_9541 says:
As a woman- ditch her! She literally thinks her living in your house is a blessing on you, and she has no need to contribute. While calling your brother a freeloader! She's trash.
The_Bad_Agent says:
NTA, Leaving your brother out of the equation, your GF is a deadbeat. Ditch her for that alone. With your brother IN the equation... your GF is an entitled monster.