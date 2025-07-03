'AITA for refusing to kick out my teenage brother so my girlfriend can move in?'

I’ve been dating my girlfriend for just over a year. She wants to move in with me but doesn’t want to contribute to household expenses. She says I shouldn’t charge her rent because she’s not a tenant and I’m not a landlord. She feels that, as my girlfriend, I should be happy that she wants to live with me and shouldn’t expect her to pay anything.

She also wants me to ask my brother to move out so we can have the space to ourselves. She says she needs more room and has even referred to him as a “freeloader.” That really bothered me, because he’s just a kid, and I’ve taken on the responsibility of being his legal guardian. I told her absolutely not.