'AITA for refusing to let my wife's parents move in with us after they lost their home?'

"AITA for refusing to let my wife's parents move in with us after they lost their house?"

My wife and I have been married for ten years and have two kids, ages 8 and 5. We own a small three-bedroom house. It’s quite tight, but it works for our family. My wife’s parents aren’t doing so well. They’ve borrowed money from us here and there in the past, usually small amounts that they never paid back. They’ve been living in a rental, but they were evicted last month for not paying rent and now they have nowhere to go.

My wife asked if they could stay with us for a few months until they get back on their feet, and I said no. I told her I feel for them, but our house is too small. The kids share a room, and we have one bathroom. Adding two more adults would be chaos.