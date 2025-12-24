'AITA for refusing to share inheritance with my sisters because they didn't help me?'

"AITA for refusing to share inheritance with sisters, because they told me that it is son's duty to take care of parents?"

I am a 30-year-old man with two older sisters, ages 33 and 36. Both are married and have children. They are doing well in life. One runs a successful business, and the other is a banker.

I left my MBA when my mother had a stroke and my father became sick. My sisters barely helped care for them. In our culture, sons are expected to take care of their parents. However, our parents invested equally in all of us. They paid for our education and covered my sisters’ marriage expenses fully. We were all given equal opportunities.

Because of my parents’ health, I had to leave my MBA and take a nearby job so I could care for them. At one point, my parents shared their will with us and said everything would be divided equally among the children. Later, disappointed by my sisters’ lack of involvement, they changed it.

My mother passed away first, and my father passed two months later. Both were government officers with strong pensions, and they had saved well. When the lawyers finally revealed the will, I was left the house, which is worth a lot because it is in the center of the city.

I was also left their savings, which could allow me to restart my MBA. However, I plan to attend a three-year law school, which is very expensive, or possibly study in Ireland for two years, as that degree is highly valued here.

My parents left some money for my nephews and nieces. They also left a small amount of money, including some US dollars, for my sisters so they could not challenge the will. It was less than one hundred dollars each.

My sisters asked me to share the proceeds from selling the house and the money I inherited, which I refused. They involved extended family, and I asked them where they were when I was taking care of our parents and giving up my social life. My girlfriend left me, and I sacrificed my education while they were traveling overseas.

Now I am being painted as the bad guy within our close circle. I am firm in my decision, but some of my female friends say I should share with my sisters and that refusing is misogynistic. My sisters have said they will cut me off. I love my nephews and nieces, and it saddens me to think I might lose contact with them, but I do not want to be blackmailed using them. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Amazing_Reality2980 says:

NTA it was your parents money to do with what they wanted. They wrote their own will and deliberately chose to leave your sisters out of it. Not uncommon when the kids don't step up when the parents are elderly and ill.

Your parents did not want them to inherit. They did it to punish your sisters. And they left it to you as a reward for being there for them. So let the will stand and keep the money. You do not owe your sisters a share.

l3ex_G says:

NTA, the sibling that is willing to take care of the parents should always get the bigger share. You sacrificed and you should be set right. It’s only fair.

CakePhool says:

NTA. Tell your female friend , you got paid for the work, your sister didn't want to do so it not misogyny. Your friend do not understand what that word means.

Glittering-List-465 says:

NTA. I’m glad your parents recognized what you did for them. Keep the house, get your degree and raise your future family in it.

