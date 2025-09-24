'AITA for refusing to repair my relationship with my mother so I could know my half siblings?'

A week after I told her all that, she told me she had set up an appointment for the three of us with a therapist. She sent me the date and time and asked me to please come and work on our relationship and save our family.

She said even if I can never forgive the two of them, I could at least work on figuring out how to be the brother her kids need. She said surely I want to be a brother to them. I answered with one word: no.

I didn't attend the appointment, and she called and called afterward and eventually texted me that she finds me really cruel. She said her kids never asked for this and that I should want her to be happy and glad she could build herself back after Dad.