'I'm relatively certain that my wife is trying to sabotage my weight loss efforts.'

My health. More time with my daughter. Improved relationship with my wife.

Over the last two years, I've lost over 220 lbs. I've tracked calories, started running, and joined a gym. I've worked really hard to drop the weight. I've also tried to minimise the impact at home - by this, I mean I do all my own meal prep, I try to limit my gym time to times where either kiddo is asleep, or while my wife is at work and daughter is at school (I work from home).

If anyone is curious, I also do the majority of household chores and care as well. My wife has also tried to lose weight. She doesn't want to join a gym, but she's been open to healthier eating, which I've tried to help her with while I can.